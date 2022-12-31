PM Update: Wet weather lingers for most of New Year’s Eve

A jacket will certainly be needed for any outdoor New Year’s Eve plans tonight. Rain showers should generally dissipate before the midnight hour, but it will be a bit damp leading up to big countdown. And do be careful driving or navigating home from any events, as there will be some areas of dense fog lingering around after midnight. But any talk of rain or fog is long gone by Sunday. The first day of 2023 will feature some rather lovely weather, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near the 60-degree mark.