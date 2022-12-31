The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

PM Update: Wet weather lingers for most of New Year’s Eve

By
December 31, 2022 at 5:14 p.m. EST

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

A jacket will certainly be needed for any outdoor New Year’s Eve plans tonight. Rain showers should generally dissipate before the midnight hour, but it will be a bit damp leading up to big countdown. And do be careful driving or navigating home from any events, as there will be some areas of dense fog lingering around after midnight. But any talk of rain or fog is long gone by Sunday. The first day of 2023 will feature some rather lovely weather, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near the 60-degree mark.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Rain showers will continue through much of the evening, gradually tapering off from west to east sometime after 10 p.m. Expect some areas of patchy dense fog for a few hours around and just after midnight, before drier air moves into the region. Low temperatures will range from the mid to upper 40s, with a light northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (New Years Day): The drying trend will continue as we progress through New Year’s Day. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and quite mild temperatures, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and just a light southwest wind. Clouds will build overnight Sunday, with lows right around 40 degrees.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

Loading...