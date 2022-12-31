PM Update: Wet weather lingers for most of New Year’s Eve

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Rain showers will continue through much of the evening, gradually tapering off from west to east sometime after 10 p.m. Expect some areas of patchy dense fog for a few hours around and just after midnight, before drier air moves into the region. Low temperatures will range from the mid to upper 40s, with a light northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow (New Years Day): The drying trend will continue as we progress through New Year’s Day. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and quite mild temperatures, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and just a light southwest wind. Clouds will build overnight Sunday, with lows right around 40 degrees.
