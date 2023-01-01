D.C.-area forecast: Dry and mild for New Year’s Day, warming up through midweek

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: A pleasantly warm start to 2023 with highs near 60 and increasing sun. It is January, right? Express forecast Today: Becoming mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s. Forecast in detail Yesterday’s rain gives way to a dry and mostly sunny New Year’s Day. It’s a nice day for outdoor activities and perhaps taking down the holiday lights with plenty of sunshine and highs near 60. Temperatures continue to climb through midweek as low pressure brings rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today (New Year’s Day): A few lingering morning clouds. Then we turn mostly to partly sunny with morning temperatures rising into the 50s and afternoon highs near 60. Winds are calm around 3-6 mph. It’s a pleasant start to January and certainly unseasonably mild for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies cloud up again during the evening with mostly cloudy skies through the night. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s shaping up to be another nice day to spend time outdoors with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. That’s well above the average daytime highs this time of year in the mid-40s. Be sure to take advantage of the dry springlike warmth before rain chances increase midweek. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds are on the increase by Monday night with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday is mostly cloudy and even warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Can’t rule a few afternoon showers with a better chance for rain by Tuesday night. Overnight lows stay mild in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Warm, moist air flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico raises both our rain chances and temperatures on Wednesday, when daytime highs head for the upper 60s to near 70! Confidence: Low

