PM Update: Areas of fog likely overnight. Mild with increasing clouds Monday.

High temperatures reached the low 60s today, which is certainly not a bad way to start the new year. As it turns out, today may end up featuring the best weather this week, as things will become decidedly more unsettled and wet over the next few days. More areas of fog are likely to develop overnight and into the early-morning hours, so do be careful on the roads.

Through Tonight: Clouds will quickly build in this evening and overnight. Winds will essentially be nonexistent, so some areas of patchy fog are likely to develop, especially south and east of the city. Low temperatures will settle in the 40-to-45-degree range.

Tomorrow (Monday): Areas of patchy fog and low clouds should dissipate by the late morning. We should sneak in a few spots of sunshine at times tomorrow, but clouds will eventually win out by the second half of the day. Temperatures will still be on the mild side, with highs in the mid-50s and just a light southwest wind. It will be mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog tomorrow night and lows in the mid- to upper 40s.

Sierra Snow Dump: The latest atmospheric river event did not disappoint. California had tons of rain along the coast and some massive snowfall totals in the mountains, including this ridiculous 7.5 inches of snow that fell in just one hour yesterday at the University of California at Berkeley’s snow lab.

MASSIVE STATISTIC: Official #snowfall rates of 7.5" per hour at the lab between 4-5pm today. Snow is light and fluffy.



Onsite researcher recorded the daily 4pm measurement and went back to check accumulation an hour later.#CAwx #CAwater #CAsnow #Snow #Weather #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/D5ksb2FBYM — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) January 1, 2023

