PM Update: Fog tonight and showers possible on warm Tuesday

Before clouds rolled in, temperatures reached the low and mid-60s across the area. That’s close to 20 degrees above normal for the date. At this point, some eager flower buds have to be wondering if it’s time. I’d guess at least a couple of the cherries are on their way to showing off some blooms. It can’t last forever this time of year, but there’s no stopping the warmth through tomorrow.
Through tonight: Clouds are mainly high level this evening, but they’ll lower and thicken with time. Some fog may develop. Any fog can be dense, especially before dawn. Low temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s mostly cloudy through the day. There could be some shower activity in the morning through midday, with best odds of raindrops generally north and west of Interstate 95. Despite the clouds and a chance of rain, highs reach for the low and mid-60s.
