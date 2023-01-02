D.C.-area forecast: Like April early this week, but more like January by the weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Hard not to like 60s on a January holiday. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 60 to 65.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows: 43 to 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60. Forecast in detail For the third time in four days, we should see 60 degrees today, and it could be that mild yet again on Tuesday and Wednesday. But cooler weather — more typical of January — will start to trickle back into the region by Thursday. The front that ushers in the change in temperatures will bring periods of rain between Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Today (Monday): We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and, like Sunday, unseasonably mild weather. Highs should reach the low 60s in most spots, with a light breeze from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy, and some patchy fog could develop toward morning. Lows in the mid-40s are closer to typical highs at this time of year. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some patchy fog is possible early. Otherwise, skies are variably cloudy and it remains mild. Highs should reach 60 in most spots, with winds from the south around 10 mph and some gusts topping 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are cloudy and temperatures are much above normal. Lows only reach 50 to 55 as winds from the south and southwest continue to draw in very mild air. A few showers are possible, especially toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is the week’s warmest day, and highs could soar well into the 60s. Expect intermittent showers and possibly some thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Showers could continue into the evening but should clear out after midnight, when temperatures cool into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

It turns cooler on Thursday, with variable cloud cover. We can’t rule out a passing shower, with highs 50 to 55. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Between Friday and the weekend, it should be partly sunny as temperatures return to more seasonable levels. Highs each day are in the mid-40s, with nighttime lows from the mid-20s to low 30s. While much of this period should be dry, we can’t rule out a passing shower or two as weak disturbances scoot by, but it’s too soon to pin down their exact timing. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article