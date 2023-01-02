D.C.-area forecast: Like April early this week, but more like January by the weekend

Today (Monday): We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and, like Sunday, unseasonably mild weather. Highs should reach the low 60s in most spots, with a light breeze from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy, and some patchy fog could develop toward morning. Lows in the mid-40s are closer to typical highs at this time of year. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some patchy fog is possible early. Otherwise, skies are variably cloudy and it remains mild. Highs should reach 60 in most spots, with winds from the south around 10 mph and some gusts topping 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are cloudy and temperatures are much above normal. Lows only reach 50 to 55 as winds from the south and southwest continue to draw in very mild air. A few showers are possible, especially toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday is the week’s warmest day, and highs could soar well into the 60s. Expect intermittent showers and possibly some thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Showers could continue into the evening but should clear out after midnight, when temperatures cool into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
It turns cooler on Thursday, with variable cloud cover. We can’t rule out a passing shower, with highs 50 to 55. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium
Between Friday and the weekend, it should be partly sunny as temperatures return to more seasonable levels. Highs each day are in the mid-40s, with nighttime lows from the mid-20s to low 30s. While much of this period should be dry, we can’t rule out a passing shower or two as weak disturbances scoot by, but it’s too soon to pin down their exact timing. Confidence: Medium