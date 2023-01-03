We expect a warmer-than-normal January, with below-average snow in D.C. area

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After the coldest December in five years, Washington is awash in warmth to open 2023, with impressive 50s and 60s for highs frequently this week. We favor this warm pattern to continue into at least the middle of the month when the weather may turn more variable. However, this warm start will be difficult to overcome, and so we expect a milder-than-normal January overall. Precipitation will probably end up below average.

We predict temperatures in January to be about 2.5 to 5.5 degrees above normal, with an average temperature between 40 and 43 degrees. The warmest January on record in 1950 produced an average temperature of 48 degrees.

January’s precipitation (from rain and melted snow) should range from 1.5 to 2.8 inches, which is below the average of 2.86 inches. We project between a trace and 2 inches of snow, which is below the average of 4.9 inches

Our warm start to the year is being driven by a big dip or trough in the jet stream along the West Coast. This is driving a very stormy pattern into California and drawing mild air from the Pacific Ocean over most of the Lower 48 states.

Temperature projections from multiple computer models show above-average temperatures over much of the nation over the next 15 days. They also suggest a storm track to the north and west of Washington, resulting in somewhat below-average precipitation:

The second half of January may see more of a volatile weather pattern that would allow some shots of Arctic air. During La Niña winters like this one, we typically see some cold air intrusions during January; however, the weather models are not showing much of this yet. We need to see a zone of high pressure develop around Alaska to divert the jet stream northward over the West Coast, which would force it to crash south over the eastern United States and deliver cold air. We saw this occur in November and December.

December recap

To close 2022, Washington had a cooler-than-normal December — a rarity in recent years. The average temperature of 40.1 degrees was 1.6 degrees colder than the recent 30-year average and the coldest in five years. The rainfall of 3.86 inches was 0.45-inches above average. Only a trace of snow fell compared with the average of 1.7 inches.

It was interesting to note that the month’s coldest and warmest weather all occurred within one week at the tail end. On Dec. 23, the temperature plummeted to 9 degrees before spiking to 65 on the 30th.

The following records were set during the month:

The District had its coldest Christmas Eve afternoon on record, with a high of just 22 degrees.

Baltimore tied its coldest Christmas Eve afternoon, with a high of just 20.

Dulles tied its coldest Christmas Eve, with a high of 22.

Dulles had its wettest Dec. 22 on record, with 2.14 inches of rain, breaking the previous mark of 1.12 inches from 2011.

2022 recap

Examining 2022 as a whole, it was a very average year in Washington, lacking in extremes. The average temperature of 59.5 degrees was 0.2 degrees warmer than the recent 30-year average.

For precipitation, Washington’s 43.51 inches in 2022 was 1.69 inches wetter than normal and 0.58 inches drier than 2021.

How was our December outlook?

On Dec. 1, our outlook for the month ahead called for temperatures 2 to 4 degrees below normal, just slightly below the actual outcome of 1.6 degrees below normal. We predicted drier-than-normal conditions by between 1 and 2 inches, but rains toward the end of the month helped produce a surplus of 0.45 inches instead. Our prediction of 1 to 3 inches of snow was obviously off. Taking everything together, we give our December outlook a grade of C-plus.

