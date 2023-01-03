D.C.-area forecast: Very mild through midweek with rain probable Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Clouds invade, but those 60s won't fade. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, shower chance. Highs: 60-66.

Tonight: Cloudy, shower chance. Lows: 54-58.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 62-68. Forecast in detail Very warm weather continues for three more days, with highs each day soaring about 20 or more degrees higher than they should this time of year. The nights are mild, too, remaining above freezing through the workweek. Shower chances peak Wednesday, but it trends drier later in the week as temperatures slip toward more typical levels. Highs sink into the 40s by the weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Clouds and some patchy morning fog give the start of this shortened workweek a dreary feel, but temperatures are still very warm as highs head to the low to mid-60s. A stray light shower is possible, mainly north of Washington and during the afternoon. Winds are mostly light from the south at 5 to 10 mph, but they could gust to 20 to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few showers possible, especially toward the morning. Lows range through the warm mid- to upper 50s. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph could gust higher. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies are cloudy with showers at times, but most of the day should remain dry as temperatures surge into the mid- to upper 60s for a spring-like feel. A thunderstorm is even possible; however, most areas should avoid significant rainfall. Winds are from the south at about 10 to 15 mph and could gust higher. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Lingering showers are possible as skies stay cloudy, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday starts to see somewhat more sunshine as we aim for partly sunny skies. Highs continue to be quite mild in the low 60s. A shower is possible Thursday and again that night as clouds linger, but temperatures drop off as lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Friday may see considerable cloud cover again with a scattered shower possible. It’s not as mild, with highs close to 50. Skies start to clear out a bit Friday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend features partly to mostly sunny skies with nearly normal highs in the mid-40s. Saturday night is chilly as lows settle in the 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

