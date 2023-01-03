D.C.-area forecast: Very mild through midweek with rain probable Wednesday

Today (Tuesday): Clouds and some patchy morning fog give the start of this shortened workweek a dreary feel, but temperatures are still very warm as highs head to the low to mid-60s. A stray light shower is possible, mainly north of Washington and during the afternoon. Winds are mostly light from the south at 5 to 10 mph, but they could gust to 20 to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few showers possible, especially toward the morning. Lows range through the warm mid- to upper 50s. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph could gust higher. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies are cloudy with showers at times, but most of the day should remain dry as temperatures surge into the mid- to upper 60s for a spring-like feel. A thunderstorm is even possible; however, most areas should avoid significant rainfall. Winds are from the south at about 10 to 15 mph and could gust higher. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Lingering showers are possible as skies stay cloudy, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday starts to see somewhat more sunshine as we aim for partly sunny skies. Highs continue to be quite mild in the low 60s. A shower is possible Thursday and again that night as clouds linger, but temperatures drop off as lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium
Friday may see considerable cloud cover again with a scattered shower possible. It’s not as mild, with highs close to 50. Skies start to clear out a bit Friday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend features partly to mostly sunny skies with nearly normal highs in the mid-40s. Saturday night is chilly as lows settle in the 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium