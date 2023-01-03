PM Update: D.C. soars to record high with warmest January low possible tonight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite a good deal of clouds, temperatures soared into the upper 60s to around 70 today. Since we’re closing in on the coldest time of year, it was warm enough for record highs in the area. The high of 69 degrees observed in Washington surpassed the previous record of 68 from 2004. It was 24 degrees above the average of 45. Highs in the upper 60s also set records in Baltimore and at Dulles International Airport.

After the exceptionally mild day, the District could also post its warmest January night, and more records could fall tomorrow.

Through tonight: Clouds dominate the night, but there could be some breaks at times. Given the cloud blanket, and relatively high humidity, lows tonight are near record warm values, not only for the date, but for the month of January. Some fog could also develop.

The warmest January low of 60 was established in 1932 and matched in 1950. The 1950 record came on Jan. 4, as well. Tonight’s lows range from the mid-50s to around 60. The city could stay above 60.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We could see a passing sprinkle or shower during the midday or early afternoon, but the main focus is probably mainly on the post-1 p.m. afternoon. A strong storm is possible, as is briefly heavy rain. Showers taper significantly by mid-evening, but another raindrop or two may fall.

Highs near or above 70 are close to records of 73 in the District. and 74 in Dulles, which might be just out of reach. If the city hits 70 it will be the first time so early in the year since 2004.

Wednesday storms: Any chance of strong thunderstorms in January is an oddity. Or, at least it was before the warming of late. Tomorrow’s severe weather threat is mainly to our south, but it could end up close. Dew points will be around 60 — very high for January — as the cold front approaches. That could help spark a few big storms in the afternoon.

For now, there’s only a very small and conditional threat of damaging wind or an isolated tornado locally, but odds of either grow if you’re headed south on Interstate 95.

11:23am CST #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: from the FL Panhandle and southeast AL into much of central and southern GA https://t.co/Y1WiOd8TQQ pic.twitter.com/IW3g1k5BUF — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) January 3, 2023

