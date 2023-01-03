Central U.S. storm brings tornadoes, flooding and heavy snow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Another in a string of powerful winter storms in recent weeks is tracking through the central U.S. and toward the Great Lakes Tuesday. It’s bringing a multipronged punch of heavy snowfall and gusty winds to the Plains and Midwest, plus severe thunderstorms and flooding over the South. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The storm has already dropped nearly 2 feet of wind-whipped snow on parts of South Dakota and delivered torrential rain and areas of flooding to a large swath of the central U.S. A handful of tornadoes have also been spun up, with more forecast to come, in addition to the threat of damaging straight-line winds.

This is the same storm system that slammed into California over the weekend with record rainfall in the Bay Area and extremely heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. It has since redeveloped to the east of the continental divide.

Severe storm potential

A tornado watch stretched from central Tennessee through western Alabama, southern Mississippi and into northeast Louisiana midday Tuesday, running until evening. It follows earlier watches to the west along a cold front marching eastward across the South.

Tornado SW of Sallisaw, OK this evening around 7:20pm, I had visual of it for about 5 minutes before it roped out to my south. Officially the earliest in the year I have ever seen a tornado! @NWStulsa #okwx



VIDEO - https://t.co/vfTWy6HnFx pic.twitter.com/2NVz8ZPnkb — Max Olson (@MesoMax919) January 3, 2023

Several tornadoes were confirmed early Tuesday in Tennessee and Mississippi, based on radar detection of debris lofted into the air. At least two other twisters were confirmed late Monday in Oklahoma and Louisiana with others suspected in Arkansas. Most of these tornadoes were short-lived and did not affect populated areas, but some damage was reported in Jessieville, Ark., including to a school.

Several dozen reports of damaging straight-line winds and a few large hail incidents were also logged by the Weather Service, from northern Louisiana to southern Ohio between Monday and Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s most widespread storm risk is for damaging gusts fueled by intense winds at high altitudes being dragged downward by thunderstorms in a zone from southern Louisiana to eastern Tennessee.

There is an elevated risk of tornadoes, a few of which could be strong, in the zone from eastern Louisiana through southern parts of Mississippi and Alabama. In that region, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has declared a level 3 of 5 “enhanced risk” of dangerous storms.

The severe storm threat is being fueled by unusually warm and moist air ahead of the cold front. About three dozen record highs could be threatened Tuesday, centered on the Ohio Valley but as far west as St. Louis, as far east as Washington, D.C. and as far south as Louisiana. As many as 100 record warm low temperatures could fall in the eastern U.S. Wednesday morning.

Snow and ice

Accumulating snowfall associated with the storm system spinning near Omaha midday Tuesday focused from central Nebraska to the Michigan Upper Peninsula and then into Ontario.

“Thinking about heading toward Sioux Falls today? DON’T!,” tweeted the Dickinson County Emergency Management office in northwest Iowa bordering southern Minnesota. “Highway 9 is impassible west of Rock Rapids and travel is not advised on I-90 in southwest Minnesota.”

Interstate 90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.



Full update: https://t.co/io2BAYKiOU pic.twitter.com/yqk98hxPzp — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) January 3, 2023

Large portions of Interstate 90, among other thoroughfares, have also since been closed in South Dakota from around Sioux Falls and to the west, where as much as 18 inches of snow has been reported.

The area forecast to endure the most disruptive snowfall through early Wednesday runs from northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota. Sioux Falls is near the middle of this zone, and Minneapolis is near the northeast edge.

Additional snowfall may reach 12 to 15 inches in the area above, including around 10 inches in the Twin Cities.

Check out some of the intense snowfall that my sister captured in Sioux Falls, SD! As of 10AM, about 11” of snow had fallen and more is still expected. #SDwx

📹: Danielle Rhea pic.twitter.com/W3czR6zf6G — Aaron White (@AaronWhiteTV) January 3, 2023

Snowfall totals of up to 22 inches have already been reported in southeast South Dakota near Lake Andes as of Tuesday morning. Nebraska has a top report of 15 inches in north-central parts of the state. Rawlins, Wyo., reported 24 inches late Monday. Totals in excess of 4 feet were reported over the weekend: Sundance, Utah, posted 52 inches and Mammoth Mountain, Calif., 54 inches.

Freezing rain that could leave behind a dangerous glaze on roads and walkways is also a threat across southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa and central and northern Wisconsin. Winter weather advisories and ice storm warnings cover this zone.

Flooding

At one point early Tuesday, flash flood warnings stretched in a continual line from southern Ohio to the Arkansas-Louisiana border, along and ahead of the cold front trudging eastward. Widespread rain totals of 3 to 5 inches have come in from these areas.

Training storms, or those that keep passing over the same area, led to particularly heavy rainfall rates in northern Kentucky and southeast Arkansas. Flooding in Kentucky led to some water rescues, including of a bus carrying schoolchildren near Paris, in Lexington’s northeastern suburbs.

Much of the same region threatened by severe thunderstorms is also at risk for excessive rainfall and the potential for flooding Tuesday. Much of the south is in level 2 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall, while a smaller level 3 of 4 “moderate risk” is in place for southern Alabama and a sliver of southwest Georgia.

“Intense rates along with potential training are expected to contribute to the threat for heavy amounts,” the Weather Service wrote Tuesday morning.

8 kids and a bus driver were just rescued from a school bus in Bourbon Co. Driver called for help when she realized she couldn’t drive through deep water on Collins Rd. near Silas Pike. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/8dT9ZbrEQR — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) January 3, 2023

Forecast for Wednesday and Thursday

From the tornadoes and flooding in the South and snow and ice in the Upper Midwest, the storm’s worst effects are expected on Tuesday. By Wednesday, it will be sweeping toward the East Coast, where it will lose some of its punch.

Some lingering snows are possible on the storm’s backside over the Great Lakes.

Additional severe storms may roll through the Southeast Wednesday, extending from the Florida panhandle to perhaps southern Virginia, but they should not be as widespread or intense as on Tuesday.

In the Northeast, the storm system is expected to mostly produce rain showers, as it will be too mild for snow or frozen precipitation. The exception will be parts of central and northern Maine that will see freezing rain transition to light snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Portions of Vermont and New Hampshire could see rain switch to a wintry mix around the same time.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

