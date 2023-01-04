D.C.-area forecast: Springlike warmth and showers today; more like winter by weekend

Today (Wednesday): We’re off to a very mild start with morning temperatures starting in the upper 50s to near 60 and a moist feel to the air. Showers come through, mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and they could be briefly heavy with some gusty winds and a rumble of thunder possible. After a record high of 69 in D.C. yesterday, highs today should again reach the unseasonably warm mid-60s to near 70, perhaps falling short of today’s record high in D.C. of 73. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Can’t rule out a lingering evening shower as we fall back into the 50s. Otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy with drier air starting to move in toward morning. Lows settle back to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Drier air gradually moves in after an early-morning cold front comes through. Skies should turn partly sunny by late morning and afternoon as highs remain rather mild, near 60 to the low 60s with a light wind from the west and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Cooler air finally arrives, although temperatures remain well above average. Lows fall back to the upper 30s and low 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a stray shower. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday starts to feel a bit more like the season, but we’re still not that chilly. Highs should top out in the upper 40s to low 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds could be breezy at times from the northwest. Skies trend mostly clear Friday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
It will have been a while, but we finally cool down much closer to average for the weekend. Both days should see highs in the mid- to upper 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a passing rain or snow shower possible late Saturday into Sunday. Saturday night lows bottom in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium