D.C.-area forecast: Springlike warmth and showers today; more like winter by weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Feeling more like April than January today, complete with springlike showers. Express forecast Today: Very mild with afternoon showers. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Lingering evening shower? Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny, still mild. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s. Forecast in detail Winter break is over for most of us, but our break from winter continues. Highs should make it at least well into the 60s today with midday showers, followed by only slightly cooler highs near or past 60 tomorrow. Friday trends noticeably cooler with highs near 50 before a true return to more typical winter weather, with weekend highs in the 40s and a passing rain or snow shower possible.

Today (Wednesday): We’re off to a very mild start with morning temperatures starting in the upper 50s to near 60 and a moist feel to the air. Showers come through, mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and they could be briefly heavy with some gusty winds and a rumble of thunder possible. After a record high of 69 in D.C. yesterday, highs today should again reach the unseasonably warm mid-60s to near 70, perhaps falling short of today’s record high in D.C. of 73. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Can’t rule out a lingering evening shower as we fall back into the 50s. Otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy with drier air starting to move in toward morning. Lows settle back to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Drier air gradually moves in after an early-morning cold front comes through. Skies should turn partly sunny by late morning and afternoon as highs remain rather mild, near 60 to the low 60s with a light wind from the west and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cooler air finally arrives, although temperatures remain well above average. Lows fall back to the upper 30s and low 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a stray shower. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday starts to feel a bit more like the season, but we’re still not that chilly. Highs should top out in the upper 40s to low 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds could be breezy at times from the northwest. Skies trend mostly clear Friday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

It will have been a while, but we finally cool down much closer to average for the weekend. Both days should see highs in the mid- to upper 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a passing rain or snow shower possible late Saturday into Sunday. Saturday night lows bottom in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article