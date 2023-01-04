PM Update: Passing evening shower possible, then another warm one Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Well, today’s rain and thunderstorm risk mainly failed to come together. It seems that a larger complex of storms to the south helped steal some of our moisture. Otherwise, just another day with temperatures about 20 degrees above normal. It was the fourth in a row over 60 in the city, something we’ve not managed during the first four days of January before.

Through Tonight: There could be a quick shower through about midnight. Otherwise, pretty tame through the night, with clouds tending to clear. Lows will mainly reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tomorrow (Thursday): One more day of super warm stuff. Sunshine is back and winds out of the northwest are relatively light. Highs head toward the low 60s or so.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Let there be light: This evening features the final pre- 5 p.m. sunset. At 4:59 p.m., we’ve gained nearly 15 minutes of evening light from the low point last month. At the end of the month, we’ll have added almost a half hour more. January 31 sunset is at 5:28 p.m.

