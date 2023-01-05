PM Update: Passing showers into evening as it turns cooler and breezy

With highs in the mid-60s, we’ve made it near or above that mark for the first five days of January. Some greenery or flowers may be thinking it’s March and popping up. This is it for a while. But the blooming snowdrops shouldn’t get demolished as cooler only means that we’re returning back to near normal for January. Nonetheless, tomorrow’s wind might feel a bit biting after what we’ve been through lately.
Through Tonight: There could be a few evening showers as a reinforcing batch of cool air enters the region. Raindrops are most likely north through about 8 p.m. Skies remain mostly to partly cloudy into the overnight. Lows are mainly in a 40 to 45 range.
Tomorrow (Friday): We’re on our way back to weather reality. Highs are closer to 50 despite plenty of sun. Gusty winds make it feel chillier. Those winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
Rainbow weather: As showers pass through the region, it’s been enough to spark a rainbow outbreak this afternoon. A proper cap to our springlike weather of late, and a nice follow-up to last night’s gorgeous sunset.
@capitalweather Crazy double rainbow in New Market, MD! pic.twitter.com/K9wEhnXPov— Chris Meinberg (@MeinBender) January 5, 2023
Rainbow alert in our northern suburbs! What does it MEAN? Thread... https://t.co/jo11mHGozM— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 5, 2023
