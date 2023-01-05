D.C.-area forecast: Still mild today before trending cooler into the weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Mild for January as such, and clearing skies, thank you very much. Express forecast Today: Gradual clearing, light winds. Highs: 57-61

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm. Lows: 37-43

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 46-50 Forecast in detail We get one more mild gift today and then back to more typical chilly January weather through the weekend. Despite some clouds to start today, sunshine is dominant until Sunday when showers are possible. There are still no clear signs of any meaningful snow.

Today (Thursday): A cloudy start but skies should begin to clear by midday for a partly sunny afternoon. Winds are minimal making highs in the vicinity of 60 degrees pleasant. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase in the evening and winds are calm through the night. Lows fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Breezes build up from the northwest (gusting up to 25 mph) and skies are partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s feel colder thanks to that wind and our short term memory of recent milder days. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies afford a good opportunity to see Venus and Saturn at dusk in the vicinity of the setting sun. Lows drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is a typical midwinter day with highs in the mid-40s and lows falling to mid-to-upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies and light breezes are a bonus. Confidence: High

Clouds steadily increase on Sunday and by later in the afternoon a few rain showers are possible. Showers overnight remain light and liquid. Highs hold in the lower 40s and overnight lows edge into the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Showers should be out of the picture by Monday morning with partial clearing expected by afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium

