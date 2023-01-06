For D.C. area snow lovers grasping at straws, maybe some flakes late Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Snow has been almost a complete no-show so far this winter in the D.C. area, with only a trace recorded across the region as the Arctic blast arrived just before Christmas. And while the weather is finally turning colder, there are no signs of significant snow on the near horizon. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight So for now, snow lovers must make due with what looks to be the possibility of mainly conversational snowflakes late Sunday, with a fairly low chance of anything much more than that.

The setup is a weak area of low pressure approaching from the west, and then probably redeveloping off the coast, that could produce a few periods of light precipitation — mostly rain or snow, but perhaps a little sleet — between late afternoon Sunday and early Monday.

After a fairly chilly day Sunday (at least compared to our recent warm spell) with afternoon highs probably no higher than the mid-40s, temperatures should fall back into the 30s as the precipitation arrives. But they probably won’t get cold enough for snow to accumulate on paved surfaces close to D.C.

The way it looks now, temperatures across the southern half of the area, roughly from Interstate 66, the District and Route 50 to the south, should stay at least in the mid-30s. That would make accumulation unlikely, and in fact much or all of the precipitation could end up falling as rain or a mix of rain and sleet.

It’s the northern half of the region — roughly north of I-66, D.C. and Route 50 — where temperatures could dip as low as around 32 to 34. That opens the door for the chance of a light accumulation on grass and perhaps on some sidewalks and driveways.

Areas to the north of Frederick and Baltimore could see a coating to a couple of inches of snow with slick roads possible.

The only way for a snowier scenario to unfold in the immediate D.C. area would be if the precipitation falls heavier than expected, causing temperatures to drop more than expected, which seems unlikely as of now. But we’ll keep watching it over the weekend.

“Temperatures are expected to cool once the precipitation starts, but still will probably remain above freezing across the area. The marginal temperatures suggest if there are any accumulations they would be light and probably confined to grass,” wrote Wes Junker, Capital Weather Gang’s winter weather expert. “The best chances for accumulation would be across northern Maryland, where temperatures could run a little cooler, especially if a band of heavier precipitation develops.”

After this weekend, snow prospects seem slim to none through at least most of next week, which looks mostly dry until a potential storm by around Friday or the weekend. That one looks like rain for now, but it’s still a long way out.

