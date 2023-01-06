D.C.-area forecast: Breezy today, with a cooling trend through the weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Very breezy by midday but trying to remember that upper 40s to low 50s are still above average! Our bodies still have April feels, though. Express forecast Today: Turning sunnier and breezier. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Easing breeze. Lows: Near 30 to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Occasional breeze. Highs: 43-49.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and rain chances. Highs: Low to mid-40s. Forecast in detail Back into breezy January weather reality we go, though our bodies having acclimated to April-like weather may take some time to re-adapt! A stray shower is possible early this morning, then more may arrive again Sunday. Fairly benign for now, but beef up on the more turbulent winter vocabulary so that you’re ready.

Today (Friday): High temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s feel several degrees colder than that thanks to wind chills from northwesterly winds gusting near 25 mph at times. Early morning hours look to be the least windy. Cloudier skies clear out for most of the midday hours. Another batch of clouds is possible before sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies may average partly cloudy. Try to spot Venus and Saturn at dusk near where the sun sets in the southwest. Lows drop to near 30 degrees to the mid-30s inside the Beltway. West-northwest breezes should start to calm into the late evening hours. Confidence: High

Saturday: Midwinter is back for our weekend, but sunshine helps a bit. High temperatures may struggle to get out of the low 40s in a few spots, but most of us should hit the mid- to perhaps upper 40s. Breezes out of the west may gust near 20 mph in the midday and early afternoon hours as skies perhaps cloud up just a bit, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy overall, perhaps mostly cloudy near dawn. West and northwest evening breezes should calm fairly quickly. The coldest spots away from the Beltway cool to the mid-20s, but we should hover around 30 degrees downtown. Confidence: High

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds during the morning hours looks like a decent bet, but as clouds increase with time, so do rain chances. Sprinkles and light showers are possible as early as midday but more likely toward sunset. High temperatures should still manage the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Periodic light to moderate rain showers may require an umbrella. A few snowflakes could mix in at times, but low temperatures should remain in the 33-to-39-degree range, preventing all but the faintest of grassy dustings — if any happens at all. Confidence: Medium

Clouds may partially clear later on Monday, but light showers are possible, especially in the morning. High temperatures so far look like they may aim for the upper 40s to low 50s. If rain chances are lower, we may be able to warm up this projection slightly. Confidence: Medium

Sunnier and warmer conditions may arrive Tuesday, with high temperatures more easily making the 50-degree mark. Perhaps some mid-50s in the sunniest spots and typically warmer areas (you know who you are, south and east of town!). Confidence: Medium

