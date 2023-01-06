PM Update: Full wolf moon shines bright tonight ahead of a chillier weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was back to January reality today. Sort of. Temperatures in the low 50s are still a good 5 to 8 degrees above normal for the time of year. That said, the wind chill helped make it feel the part. Gusts out of the northwest in a 20 to 30 mph range were common. This is just the beginning of the current cool-down. Perhaps we can consider today a re-acclimation day. It did feel somewhat invigorating after all the warmth of late.

Through Tonight: It may remain rather cloudy in the evening, but breaks continue to be likely, and it’ll turn clearer overnight. Lows are likely to range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds will diminish through the night, but they still stay occasionally pesky into early morning.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll see lots of sun, with only a couple cloudier moments. Highs head for the upper 40s. Winds are gusty again, somewhat like today, which keeps it feeling cooler than it is. The sunny side of the street is your friend.

Sunday: Coming off lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, clouds should increase through the day. Showers become increasingly likely late afternoon into evening. It may mix with or change to sleet and snow, especially in the first few hours of precipitation and north of the city. Highs should make the low to mid-40s, but temperatures fall into the 30s as precipitation begins. A coating or so locally seems possible, but some accumulation may occur in the region, with best odds in northern Maryland.

Howling at the moon: January’s full moon lights up our skies tonight. Known as the wolf moon — built off stories of heightened wolf activity in midwinter — it is the first of 13 full moons in 2023.

Moonrise was in the northeast sky at 4:36 p.m., so it will be climbing into the sky as it turns dark. Peak illumination occurs at 6:08 p.m., according to Earth Sky. If you’re an early riser, you can also catch the full moon in the morning. It sets at 8:18 a.m. in the northwest sky.

Look up! The Full Wolf Moon, the first Full Moon of 2023, shines tonight

- This #FullMoon is one of the smallest and dimmest of the year.#WolfMoon #Moon #space #astronomy

https://t.co/SVrNYspCqv — Scott Sutherland, Science Writer (he/him) (@ScottWx_TWN) January 6, 2023

