D.C.-area forecast: Feeling more like January, with a chance for snowflakes Sunday

Today (Saturday): Thicker clouds from overnight may linger into early morning, but most of the day is on the sunny side of partly sunny. We’re closing in on normal temperatures for January, with highs mainly in the upper 40s. Winds should blow from the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: It’s a mainly clear night. A good one for gazing at the near-full moon. It’ll be cold, like it should be, with lows ranging from the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Sunday): The day may end up mainly dry, with clouds thickening throughout. Rain and snow showers become more likely near and after sunset. Before any precipitation arrives, temperatures should rise into the mid-40s for highs. Readings may fall back into the 30s if rain or snow begins. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Light to potentially moderate rain and/or snow are possible in the evening before ending around midnight. It could be that most of the precipitation falls as snow, but readings mainly above freezing should limit accumulation unless snow falls hard enough to overcome the mild temperatures. That happening doesn’t seem particularly likely, but it’s not impossible. Lows are in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
It’s a little bit milder to start the workweek Monday. Some morning clouds and perhaps a shower should give way to increased sun with time. Highs are near 50. A breeze blows from the north. Confidence: Medium
Sunshine dominates Tuesday. Temperatures continue to run a bit above normal, with highs again likely to rise to near 50. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (↑): Some snowflakes may fly late Sunday, but a lot needs to change for it to be much of anything. Looks like another chance in about a week.