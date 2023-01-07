D.C.-area forecast: Feeling more like January, with a chance for snowflakes Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It feels pretty cool, but it's supposed to be! Gusts cause extra chill. Express forecast Today: Lots of sun, and breezy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows: 26-32.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Late day rain and snow showers. Highs: Mid-40s. Forecast in detail We knew the warm start to the month couldn’t last forever. Nor should it. This weekend feels more like winter. Winter around here tends to deliver the potential for some wintry mix, and we’ve got that on the menu tomorrow. First, a relatively peaceful start to the weekend today. Just prepare for some chilly wind trying to sneak its way into your life at times.

Today (Saturday): Thicker clouds from overnight may linger into early morning, but most of the day is on the sunny side of partly sunny. We’re closing in on normal temperatures for January, with highs mainly in the upper 40s. Winds should blow from the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: It’s a mainly clear night. A good one for gazing at the near-full moon. It’ll be cold, like it should be, with lows ranging from the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): The day may end up mainly dry, with clouds thickening throughout. Rain and snow showers become more likely near and after sunset. Before any precipitation arrives, temperatures should rise into the mid-40s for highs. Readings may fall back into the 30s if rain or snow begins. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Light to potentially moderate rain and/or snow are possible in the evening before ending around midnight. It could be that most of the precipitation falls as snow, but readings mainly above freezing should limit accumulation unless snow falls hard enough to overcome the mild temperatures. That happening doesn’t seem particularly likely, but it’s not impossible. Lows are in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It’s a little bit milder to start the workweek Monday. Some morning clouds and perhaps a shower should give way to increased sun with time. Highs are near 50. A breeze blows from the north. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine dominates Tuesday. Temperatures continue to run a bit above normal, with highs again likely to rise to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): Some snowflakes may fly late Sunday, but a lot needs to change for it to be much of anything. Looks like another chance in about a week.

