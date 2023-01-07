PM Update: Chilly tonight, with some light snow possible tomorrow evening

A weak storm system will bring some light precipitation Sunday evening, and temperatures will probably be cold enough to support some sleet and wet snowflakes. Light accumulation is possible on cooler surfaces, but it shouldn’t be significant enough to disrupt travel.

Beggars can’t be choosers, as they say, and such is the truth for snow lovers in our area this winter. That means we need to take our snow chances when we can, no matter how marginal they might be.

Through tonight: Clouds will continue to be on the decrease. That will leave skies mostly clear overnight, which means temperatures will fall below freezing region-wide. Lows will range from the upper 20s to low 30s with just a light northwest wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): The first few hours of daylight will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the clouds will win out by afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s before light precipitation breaks out sometime after 4 p.m. Temperatures will be marginal enough (mid- to upper 30s) to support a some sleet and a few snowflakes, even in downtown D.C. Light rain or a rain-snow mix will continue through the early evening, while the rest of the overnight period will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.