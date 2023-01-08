California storm cuts power to hundreds of thousands; state braces for more

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity Sunday, another result of storms that have brought deadly flooding in recent weeks and are expected to further drench the state in the coming days. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and brought its most intense weather Saturday night. It unleashed high winds that contributed to more than a half-million customers being without power early Sunday, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

By 10 a.m., the number had fallen to about 420,000 — more than 3 percent of the 13.1 million customers across California served by utilities that the website tracks.

The bulk of the outages were reported in Sacramento County, where high winds toppled trees and power lines. Sacramento International Airport clocked a gust of 70 mph.

Advertisement

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District tweeted that it was “working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power.”

Sacramento County was urging people to flee the Wilton area because of “imminent” flooding Sunday morning.

The storm also rocked the Bay Area with a rare display of thunder and lightning, prompting warnings for mariners to seek safe harbor. Severe thunderstorms brought a gust of 58 mph to San Francisco at 12:22 a.m. Sunday, along with a quick 0.58 inches of rain during the evening.

Mines Tower in Alameda, at an elevation of 2,932 feet, recorded a gust of 99 mph, while the Richardson East weather station, at an elevation of 1,109 feet, saw a gust to 85 mph.

An even stronger and longer-lasting system is set to bombard the state, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service. Like its predecessors, the coming storm is an intense atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture aimed at the coast like a fire hose.

Advertisement

Californians will have about a 12-hour pause in storminess Sunday afternoon and evening before conditions begin to deteriorate again.

The next storm, arriving Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday, will unleash significant flooding in the lowlands, dangerous surf at the beaches, and heavy snow and winds over 100 mph near mountaintops.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Pacific time to discuss the storm, according to his office.

The National Weather Service called for residents to follow local forecasts, avoid driving across flooded roadways and have an emergency evacuation kit and plan ready.

“The longevity and intensity of rain, combined with the cumulative effect of successive heavy rain events dating back to the end of December, will lead to widespread and potentially significant flood impacts,” the Weather Service wrote in a discussion Sunday.

Heavy rain and damaging winds in the lowlands

In California’s Central Valley and near the coast, 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, while up to 9 inches could fall in the foothills through Wednesday. Flood watches are plastered over most of central and Northern California, along with wind advisories warning of gusts over 40 to 50 mph.

Advertisement

The state has been inundated with rain in recent weeks. An atmospheric river soaked Northern and central California on New Year’s Eve, knocking out power and stranding some people in flooded cars.

In 13 days, San Francisco has picked up 11.16 inches, the wettest stretch the city has recorded since 1871. On Dec. 31 alone, 5.46 inches of rain fell, the second-wettest calendar day on record since bookkeeping began in 1849.

“All main stem rivers are forecast to be near or above flood stage by Monday afternoon/evening,” the Bay Area office wrote. A few rivers could reach record levels.

The Weather Service’s national center responsible for precipitation forecasts wrote that some areas could see amounts that occur only once every five to 10 years on average. A large area of central and Northern California has a 40 to 70 percent chance of flash flooding within 25 miles of any given location.

Major mountain impacts

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Sierra Nevada, where snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet are expected Monday into Tuesday above 6,000-foot elevations. Winds of 80 mph are likely too, and gusts of 100 to 130 mph can’t be ruled out on the Sierra ridgeline.

Below 7,000 feet, the precipitation will start as snow and then flip to rain, causing the snowpack to become water-loaded, which will increase the avalanche risk. Amid a lull in precipitation intensity Monday night, temperatures will cool and the elevation at which it’s below freezing will descend as another batch of precipitation arrives into Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“Widespread avalanche activity in the mountains” is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Reno, Nev. “Large destructive avalanches could occur in a variety of areas.”

Weather models are indicating the potential for a few lightning strikes Monday night, which could lead to thundersnow, posing a danger to skiers and enhancing snowfall rates. Accumulations of more than 5 inches per hour can’t be ruled out during the peak of the storm.

When will this all end?

It is not clear when this “relentless parade of cyclones,” as a Weather Service bulletin described it Sunday, will end.

“We are likely to see the storm track targeted at the West Coast possibly through the end of the month,” wrote the National Weather Service in Reno.

There is a chance that, by the final third of January, the atmospheric rivers may begin shifting slightly farther north and affecting Oregon and Washington, sparing central California.

GiftOutline Gift Article