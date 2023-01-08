D.C.-area forecast: Rain showers and a bit of wintry mix possible late today

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: It’s an average January day with a seasonable chill and increasing clouds. Snow lovers will have to keep dreaming as only a few non-accumulating flakes might mix in with late-day rain. Express forecast Today: Increasing clouds, late-day rain/mix. Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Showers with a bit of wintry mix. Lows: Mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50. Forecast in detail After a seasonable and sunny Saturday, an area of low pressure increases rain chances late Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of us could see a few snowflakes mix in, but temperatures should remain above freezing. Much of the workweek looks to be mostly dry, with temperatures a bit above average, before our next storm system threatens by late in the week.

Today (Sunday): Some early-morning sunshine is followed by increasing clouds. Temperatures rise into and through the 30s this morning, with afternoon highs right around average for this time of year, in the mid-40s. After 4 p.m. or so, rain moves in from the south. A little snow or sleet could mix in during the evening as temperatures remain above freezing. As shown below, precipitation should be lighter as you head farther north and west of the Beltway, and steadier from around the Beltway toward the south and east. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A little snow or sleet could mix in with the rain during the evening and overnight. No accumulation expected, with lows in the mid-30s, except perhaps a light accumulation mainly on grass from around Frederick and Leesburg toward points north and west. As shown above, precipitation should be lighter as you head farther north and west of the Beltway, and steadier from around the Beltway toward the south and east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Precipitation clears by dawn, giving way to a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50. Gusts near 20 mph from the northwest put a bit of an extra chill into the air. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A seasonably cool night with lows near 30 to the low 30s and mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure is mostly in control Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies, although a rain shower is possible Tuesday night. Temperatures remain just a bit above average with highs near 50 to the low 50s. Tuesday night lows fall back to the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Our next chance for significant precipitation is Friday into Saturday. It’s looking like rain as of now, but be sure to check back for updates.

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Monitoring for a few wet flakes to mix in Sunday evening. Shouldn’t amount to any accumulation, but worth an honorable mention.

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.

