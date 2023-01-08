PM Update: Late-day rain showers may turn to non-accumulating wintry mix tonight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Rain is moving into the D.C. area from the south this afternoon, and a patchy, non-accumulating wintry mix is possible tonight. Winter weather advisories are posted west of D.C., in higher-elevation areas, where snow and ice has the best chance of accumulating a bit. The precipitation will try to clear as morning rush hour peaks.

Through tonight: Rain showers may move in by dinnertime but rain chances and potential intensity notch upward toward midnight. Some locations may see on-and-off wintry mix, but no accumulation is expected near or around town. Rain is probably the predominant precipitation type. Low temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to perhaps upper 30s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Precipitation may linger as late as 7 to 9 a.m. (west to east) but most — if not all — clears by dawn. Any associated clouds, if still around after sunrise, should clear pretty quickly. It could turn out to be the sunniest day of the workweek! High temperatures aim for the upper 40s to low 50s, but wind chills may be several degrees lower. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph a couple of times.

Winter weather advisories remain well west of D.C.

The best overlap of moderately heavy precipitation with more plentiful cold air is west of the city. Higher elevations on the ridgetops along Skyline Drive could see a tenth of an inch of ice coating, and perhaps an inch or more of snow. The greatest impact to travel can be expected in this purple-shaded areas on the map above, where winter weather advisories are in effect Sunday night.

Cold air may provide frozen precipitation north and northwest of the city, but those areas are also where precipitation is expected to be the lightest overall. Still, light snow accumulation mainly on grass could happen near Frederick and Leesburg, plus points north and west of these two locations. Estimated snowfall for Sunday night should generally be less than an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Ice is always of greatest concern to power lines and for travel, but luckily that stays in higher elevations, perhaps even higher than much of I-81’s pavement. The focus of ice for this storm is in the highest elevations of the Allegany Mountains, west of I-81. That said, a few icy spots between Frederick and Hagerstown can’t be ruled out, so drive with caution in these areas.

