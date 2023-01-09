California braces for more wind and rain in barrage of deadly storms

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Californians were hit again overnight by strong winds and heavy rains, the latest of potent storms that killed 12 people and left thousands without power in the Sacramento area. Flood warnings and evacuation orders were in place in several areas across the state late Sunday, and utility officials said they were working to repair damage to power infrastructure caused by strong winds.

The National Weather Service described the storm as the latest in “a barrage of atmospheric rivers” to hit California, predicting that its intensity — the most powerful in the series — would peak over the state Monday into Tuesday.

An atmospheric river is a strip of deep tropical moisture capable of transporting huge amounts of water vapor from the tropics and causing extreme rainfall, heavy wind and flooding.

“The cumulative effect of successive heavy rain events will lead to additional considerable flood impacts, including rapid water rises and mudslides, over northern and central California, and portions of far western Nevada,” the National Weather Service warned Sunday. “Isolated major river flooding is expected through much of this week, with record high river levels possible.”

Advertisement

NWS forecasters also projected winds capable of toppling more trees and power lines, and they warned of flash flooding and flows of debris in areas scarred by fire.

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services escalated an evacuation warning into an order late Sunday for residents living in the Wilton area, projecting flooding and winds ranging from 50 to 60 mph overnight.

“Residents must leave now before roads become impassable. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area,” a Sacramento County statement warned residents.

Two people died over the weekend in storm-related incidents, including a woman who was killed by a falling tree Saturday in Sacramento’s Southern Pacific/Richards neighborhood, the city fire department said in a tweet.

In Santa Cruz, south of San Francisco, a fallen tree killed a 72-year-old man, according to Mayor Fred Keeley (D).

Advertisement

Over 100,000 electricity customers were still without power across California early Monday, with the bulk of outages reported in and around Sacramento County, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us — significantly fewer than the more than half-million who were without power early Sunday.

Sacramento’s Municipal Utility District said on its website early Monday that its crews were assessing and repairing damage from high winds, forecasting that outages would continue into the day.

California’s Department of Transportation also issued a warning, strongly discouraging residents from traveling Sunday night through Monday.

In San Diego, the National Weather Service issued flood watches for Orange County, the Inland Empire, and the San Bernardino/Riverside County Mountains, warning of possible thunderstorms Tuesday — when rainfall is expected to be heaviest and most widespread. In the San Francisco Bay area, the NWS predicted “major wind and rain impacts” and urged people to “NEVER drive through flooded roadways.”

Advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he would request a federal emergency declaration in hope of receiving assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the storms that have killed 12 people in 10 days. That’s more than the number of civilians killed by wildfires in the past two years, he said Sunday at a news conference.

FEMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

The state has been inundated with rain in recent weeks. An atmospheric river soaked Northern and Central California on New Year’s Eve, knocking out power and stranding some people in flooded cars.

In 13 days, San Francisco has picked up 11.16 inches, the wettest stretch the city has recorded since 1871. On Dec. 31, 5.46 inches of rain fell, the second-wettest calendar day on record since bookkeeping began in 1849.

GiftOutline Gift Article