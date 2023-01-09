PM Update: Breezes wane tonight, and clouds are numerous Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Other than gusty breezes keeping it feel a bit chillier than it was, today ended up quite nice for January. Highs in the low 50s are a good bit above average as we close in on the typically coldest time of year. Besides the occasional wind chill, tranquil conditions are set to persist tonight and into Tuesday.

Through Tonight: Clear skies will rule the evening. Some increase in clouds is a good bet with time. Lows should end up in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It’ll stay a bit gusty out of the northwest this evening, with winds diminishing later at night.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies will be cloudier than today, with the best chance for sunshine probably coming in the morning. Highs should reach the upper 40s to around 50. Winds will probably blow lightly from the south.

Avalanche deaths: California isn’t the only place out west dealing with lots of snow. Much of the Rockies is also buried in more of the white stuff than usual. With overabundance comes problems. An avalanche killed two snowmobilers in Colorado over the weekend. There have now been five confirmed killed in avalanches in Colorado and Montana since the day after Christmas.

