D.C.-area forecast: Mild week, with rain likely Thursday night into Friday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: A mediocre day with a brisk breeze but nice sunshine. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 45 to 49.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 26 to 33.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: 45 to 49. Forecast in detail Our mild winter charges on with another week featuring above-average temperatures and no chance of snow. We won’t have truly warm days, but every day sees highs in either the 40s or 50s. A cold front, producing rain at times Thursday night into Friday, will knock down temperatures for the weekend.

Today (Monday): Today could be the week’s sunniest day, but it’s on the chilly side because of gusty winds from the northwest — up to 25 mph at times. Highs are in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, but a couple degrees milder than average. Lows range from the mid- to upper 20s in our colder spots to just above freezing downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We probably start the day with some sunshine, but clouds increase some during the afternoon. Like Monday, highs are in the mid- to upper 40s but winds are lighter, out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy as the night wears on. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder spots to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is a decent-looking winter day with partly sunny skies, generally light winds and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase at night with lows ranging through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

On Thursday and Friday, a cold front approaches the region and then passes by. That means increasing clouds followed by periods of rain followed by clearing. The rain is most likely Thursday night, possibly lingering into the first half of Friday. Highs both days are in the 50s with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Cold air will start to trickle back into the region Friday night and especially over the weekend. Saturday will not only be cold, but also windy, with highs 40 to 45 after starting the day near freezing. Most places will start off Sunday in the 20s before rebounding into the mid-40s for highs. Both weekend days should see a good amount of sunshine. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): Shaking my head at how pitiful snow prospects are.

