D.C.-area forecast: Cloudier today and tomorrow; rain chances return Thursday into Friday

6/10: Incoming clouds sideline our sunshine time, but less wind is a partial win. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 46 to 50.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 30 to 36.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 47 to 51. Forecast in detail While our weather stays dry for two more days, with temperatures on the warmer side of average, the sunshine time is more limited as clingy clouds encroach. Shower chances wait until Thursday, and especially Thursday evening, as temperatures warm well up into the 50s again. That shower threat politely clears out as we get into Friday, before a sunnier weekend closer to seasonably cold.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures manage to be similar to Monday. We start in the upper 20s to low 30s early this morning, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s up to about 50 (a few degrees warmer than average). Light winds blow from the southwest mainly about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions stick around as lows range from near 30 in the outer suburbs to the mid-30s in the city. Light breezes from the east and southeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy skies tend to continue, but some partly sunny periods are possible as temperatures again elevate to highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Light winds from the southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy skies dominate as lows range from the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday continues our cloudy theme. A light shower is possible early, before a better chance of showers by afternoon or evening. Temperatures move up into the upper 40s to near 50 during the afternoon, and should keep warming to the mid- to upper 50s into the evening as a breeze picks up from the south. Showers may continue overnight with lows in the 40s to perhaps even near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features the chance of a few lingering morning to midday showers before low pressure pulls away by afternoon. Temperatures start the day well into the 40s to maybe even the low 50s for eastern to southern areas, but then remain steady or could even cool back to mainly 40s in the afternoon, as an increasing breeze offers a slight wind chill. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s with continued breezes. Confidence: Medium

The weekend could still find some cloudy skies Saturday morning, but potentially becoming partly to mostly sunny later in the day, as highs reach the mid-40s with a gusty breeze. Turning clear Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s again. Sunday brings the sun with highs mainly in the mid- to upper 40s, and a few spots maybe touching 50, with diminishing winds. Confidence: Medium

