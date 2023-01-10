PM Update: Variably cloudy through a mild Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures in the mid- and upper 40s today are still a hair above normal, but we’re close. The lack of wind and afternoon sunshine helped make it feel less chilly than the temperature might suggest. It’s another seasonably chilly one tonight, and tomorrow is nearly a copy of today. Perhaps a few degrees warmer.

Through Tonight: We should continue to see some clearing tonight. Lows mainly dip to a range of mid-20s to low 30s. Winds are light and variable.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It should be quite a bit like today. More clouds than sun, with highs again near 50. A couple showers could be around into the night. Winds turn to come from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Coldest time of year inbound: We’re now only 0.1 degree warmer than the coldest average high of the year. Today’s average of 44.5 degrees falls to 44.4 degrees this coming Saturday, and it’ll stay there until Jan. 19 before rising back to 44.5 degrees on Jan. 20. The coldest lows lag a few days, with the coldest full-day averages (high plus low, divided by two) running from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, with 37 degrees. For now, most of this stretch appears it’s going to run above average.

