D.C.-area forecast: Cruising through mild January, with evening shower chances

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Same weather as yesterday, partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s, so same score. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tonight: A few showers possible. Lows: Upper 30s to near 40.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with evening showers. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s. Forecast in detail Our mild winter (minus that brief but brutal Arctic blast) looks to continue with temperatures likely to be slightly to substantially above average most days through at least the end of next week. The only minor exception is Saturday, when we expect seasonably chilly highs in the low to mid-40s. As for rain, we’ll see shower chances this evening and again tomorrow evening.

Today (Wednesday): Hard to find much of a difference between today vs. yesterday. Temperatures should be almost exactly the same, starting in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. And skies are once again partly to mostly cloudy, with the brighter moments in the morning and the more overcast periods during the midday and afternoon. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Could see a few light rain showers during the evening and overnight as a weak disturbance passes nearby. Overcast skies and a light breeze from the southeast help keep temperatures on the mild side with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Low pressure takes its sweet old time approaching from the west. That means a cloudy but mostly dry day with only a stray shower possible, until a better chance of showers after 6 p.m. or so. Temperatures should rise to near 50 by midafternoon, and could pop into the mid-50s during the evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Good chance we see some showers move though, mainly between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m., with decreasing chances thereafter. A gusty wind from the south could help push evening temperatures into the mid-50s, before falling back to the mid- to upper 40s for overnight lows. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

An isolated shower remains possible on Friday, but most of the day should be partly sunny and dry. A gusty wind from the west and northwest adds a chill to otherwise decently mild temperatures managing the low 50s. Partly cloudy and colder Friday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

High pressure overhead should ensure a dry weekend. Saturday starts things off partly to mostly sunny, cold and breezy with highs in the low to mid-40s. After Saturday night lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, Sunday should be mostly sunny, less windy and slightly warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article