PM Update: Light showers tonight, with a heavier round late Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today was a lot like yesterday, but with thicker clouds. Those clouds helped keep temperatures on the low side of the forecast. Highs were primarily in the mid- and upper 40s locally, or a few degrees above average for the date. We’ve got a few showers inbound tonight. Tomorrow is a bit warmer out ahead of the next cold front. That front may spark some intense showers and storms Thursday evening or night.

Through Tonight: Mainly gray and dry through early or mid-evening. A couple of showers roam through the late evening into the overnight as a warm front passes through. Shower odds dwindle in the predawn, with a few spots perhaps seeing about 0.10 inches of rain, and others generally less to none. Temperatures likely fall to the upper 30s or around 40. Winds are from the southeast around five to 10 mph.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Clouds rule the day. It’s a bit warmer, and maybe even a little bit muggy as low-level moisture rises. Highs should make the mid-50s to around 60 as temperatures rise through the evening. There could be a passing shower, but the main rain interest holds off until after dark.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Thursday night storms? There’s the potential for some rumbles as a front passes Thursday night. The front is associated with another low-pressure system running into the Great Lakes. Instability — storm juice — will be limited given that it’s mid-January, but recall that one of the ways winter is changing locally is more severe thunderstorms.

In this case, there is some potential for damaging wind gusts given strong winds a few thousand feet off the surface. The best odds of that are south of the area, but not zero locally.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article