Flooding threatens to isolate a California peninsula as river surges

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central California’s Monterey Peninsula could become isolated from the rest of the state Thursday as the Salinas River surges toward an expected moderate flood stage, authorities warned. “You need to be preparing for what could be the Monterey Peninsula island,” Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday afternoon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Evacuation orders were in effect “until further notice” along the Salinas River valley, from the coast to about 20 miles inland, near the community of Chualar.

The Salinas River has surged nearly 15 feet over the past week, according to U.S. Geological Survey data, and was expected to continue rising until Thursday night or Friday morning.

"Monterey peninsula may become an island," said Monterey co. sheriff Tina Nieto during 1st major press conference since taking office to address storm concerns. Salinas river could bring more problems & disruptions. Sheriff urged people to stay calm, don't panic but be prepared. pic.twitter.com/4kotxfwwLB — Felix Cortez (@FelixKSBW) January 12, 2023

To the west of the Salinas, communities including Monterey, Carmel-By-The-Sea and Pebble Beach could be at least briefly cut off if the river flooding make roadways and bridges impassable. Parts of the Pacific Coast Highway are already closed; the Peninsula is otherwise surrounded by mountainous terrain.

Advertisement

To the south of the peninsula, the Carmel River is also surging, with low-lying areas facing evacuation orders.

It could be a repeat of historic flooding that hit the picturesque section of Pacific coast in March 1995, when a storm flooded the Salinas and other rivers, cutting communities off from the rest of California, damaging 1,500 homes and 110 businesses and forcing 11,000 evacuations, according to Monterey County.

The flooding is the result of about two weeks of unrelenting storms produced by what are known as atmospheric rivers, which send slugs of moisture into the western United States from the Pacific Ocean on what is known as the “Pineapple Express.” The storms have produced widespread heavy rain and massive amounts of mountain snow.

The storms have killed at least 18 people.

GiftOutline Gift Article