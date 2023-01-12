D.C.-area forecast: Gusty showers arrive tonight but lots of sun Friday through Monday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today (Thursday): We’ll have cloudy skies from start to finish, but any significant showers should hold off until dark. Breezes from the south are fairly light. Highs are mainly mid-50s, not bad for the heart of winter. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers are light and spotty much of the evening with heavier downpours at times the rest of the night. We can’t even rule out a little thunder. Most areas get 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain but locally up to an inch is possible. Winds from the southwest build with gusts to 25 to 30 mph. Lows fall to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies quickly clear as gusty westerly winds persist through the day. Colder air comes in fast and temperatures rise only slightly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies hold and northwest winds remain brisk through most of the night. Lows drop to the mid- to upper 20s (low 30s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Winds from the northwest remain strong Saturday, making the wind chill a factor. Highs only manage to reach the low 40s in most areas despite lots of sun. Winds start to calm overnight, allowing temperatures to drop to lows in the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Winds calm on Sunday and temperatures climb to more seasonable levels under mostly sunny skies. Highs should be mainly in the mid-40s. Overnight lows fall to low to mid-20s under clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday) is another winner with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article