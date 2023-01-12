PM Update: Gusty showers erupting. Near 60 degrees tonight as even gustier rain bands arrive.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Get your outdoor plans or errands done by early evening for the fewest weather concerns, though a few gusty showers have already started erupting around town. Rain chances, wind gusts, and temperatures may peak around midnight, accompanied by today’s near-60-degree high temperatures. on Friday, we’ll see decreases in rain chances, temperatures and fewer intense wind gusts.

Through tonight: Skies will turn overcast by sunset (5:07 p.m.). Rain chances and wind will slowly start to increase, and spotty showers will become more numerous with time. The first of two potential lines of gustier rains may arrive around the Beltway in the late evening and last a bit past midnight. Another round may arrive near dawn, marking the cold front’s arrival.

Ahead of the front, southerly winds could gust in the 30 to 40 mph range. Rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures will cool into the upper 40s to low 50s by sunrise. The rainiest spots may pick up nearly an inch.

Tomorrow (Friday): Colder, more blustery air will arrive as showers and clouds try to clear by midmorning. Northwest winds will remain, but gusts should be capped at about 30 mph — thank goodness. Temperatures will continue to fall into the day’s end, perhaps pausing around the 50-degree mark midday, though wind chills near 40 degrees will be possible for the evening commute. Utilize those clothing layers!

Thunder possible, but severe weather stays southwest

Around much of the Mid-Atlantic, a few rumbles of thunder are possible this evening. Luckily, any storms should remain below strong to severe criteria, though their accompanying gusts will be noticeable — make sure all loose outdoor furniture is brought inside.

As close as the panhandle of Virginia, there’s a slight chance for severe storms. Points southwest of there have an even higher risk. As you may have seen in our recent Twitter update (@capitalweather), Selma, Ala., appears to have experienced destruction from a large tornado. Georgia and Alabama remain in the bull’s eye, with an enhanced risk for severe storms tonight (as shown in the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center).

