Large tornado causes major damage in Selma, Alabama, before tearing into Georgia

A large and destructive tornado tore a path across central Alabama Thursday afternoon, causing significant damage in Selma — which is about 50 miles west of Montgomery — before crossing over into Georgia. A separate tornado was briefly spotted Thursday afternoon southwest of Atlanta as a line of severe storms moved into Georgia.

The violent, long-track tornado — which radar indicated lofted debris more than 20,000 feet into the air — was among dozens of reports of severe weather across the South on Thursday.

Selma officials said “most” streets were closed because of downed power lines and trees and schoolchildren were sheltering in place, according to Facebook posts. No injuries were immediately reported.

NEW video from Selma, which has been devastated by a tornado this afternoon pic.twitter.com/EnoQBucXg1 — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) January 12, 2023

“We are asking everyone to stay calm and stay in place until further notice,” Selma officials wrote.

About 57,000 utility customers were without power across Alabama, concentrated around the path of the tornado and associated storms. An additional 76,000 customers were without power in Georgia and another 26,000 in Tennessee.

As the twister approached Selma, the National Weather Service office in Birmingham issued a warning for a “a large and extremely dangerous tornado.”

The tornado probably remained on the ground for at least 60 miles as it barreled into western Georgia, affecting Burnsville, Booth, Autauga, Mountain Creek, Lightwood, Alexander City and Chambers. The Weather Service issued dire warnings, including a tornado emergency at times — the most extreme alert — when the twister threatened population centers.

The Weather Service’s Birmingham office said in social media posts that it had “received a lot of devastating reports of damage” and urged residents to avoid tornado-hit areas. Damage surveys to pin down the track and intensity of tornadoes are expected to take “many days,” the meteorologists said.

After tearing across west central Alabama, the tornado appeared to remain on the ground in west central Georgia, progressing into Griffin, about 30 to 40 miles south of Atlanta at 4:35 p.m., where the Weather Service warned of “a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” and reported major structural damage to a shopping center. In La Grange, about 50 miles to the southwest, there were reports of damage.

Storm chasers captured videos along the tornado’s extended path.

Just observed a damaging tornado crossing Hwy 61 south of Greensboro, AL #alwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/zyheuyPkwX — Storm Chaser Jaden Pappenheim 🌪 (@PappenheimWx) January 12, 2023

Tornado at Selma… video from Caleb LeGrone pic.twitter.com/mNXaaYxq44 — James Spann (@spann) January 12, 2023

This is the same storm cell that moved through Selma, AL producing damage to the town. It remains tornado warned as it tracks north of Montgomery, paralleling I-85. pic.twitter.com/XpLLmKJV6s — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 12, 2023

The strong tornado as it moved across northwest Elmore County. Wow. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/At25cr31IZ — Tyler Sebree ⚡️ (@TylerWSFA12) January 12, 2023

From White City, in Autauga County west of I-65 earlier this afternoon… photo from Daniel McCord pic.twitter.com/MOH4I3C8j0 — James Spann (@spann) January 12, 2023

Tornado watches were in effect for much of southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and all but southeast Georgia into Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center had declared a level 3 out of 5 risk of dangerous storms across parts of Alabama and central Georgia Thursday, including the Atlanta area.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center had received reports of 30 tornadoes, 87 instances of damaging winds and 22 reports of large hail stretching from Mississippi and Alabama to Tennessee and Kentucky.

The severe weather was triggered by a strong cold front sweeping across the eastern U.S. and very warm and humid air surging out ahead of it.

The tornado outbreak came on the heels of storms that produced 13 tornadoes in Central Alabama and more across Georgia and South Carolina from the night of Jan. 3 into the morning of Jan. 4.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

