Eighth person confirmed dead after tornado tore through Alabama, Georgia

An eighth person has been confirmed dead after violent storms dropped a tornado onto Alabama and Georgia on Thursday. The Autauga, Ala., Sheriff’s Office told The Washington Post on Friday that a woman’s body had been found, bringing the death toll in that state to seven. In Butts County, Ga., a 5-year-old boy was killed after a pine tree fell onto a car, the coroner there said. Another passenger in the vehicle was in critical condition Thursday night.

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) declared a state of emergency in six Alabama counties where the tornado caused the most damage: Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) declared a state of emergency for all of Georgia in response to the extreme weather.

Tornadoes were reported from Lawrence County in Alabama’s north to Mobile County on its Gulf Coast, according to NOAA, and the main line of those reports crossed from Mississippi through the center of the state, and into Georgia.

The rotating thunderstorm or supercell that produced the deadly tornado in Autauga County first formed in Louisiana Thursday morning before tracking 500 miles into eastern Georgia. The storm produced tornadoes along its path and lofted debris as high as 20,000 feet. Some tornado debris was tossed more than 10 miles from the storm’s path.

As the storm tore across east-central Alabama, the National Weather Service office in Birmingham declared a tornado emergency on multiple occasions — its most dire alert, used only when confirmed large and dangerous tornadoes threaten population centers. On approach to Autauga County, the Weather Service warned that “a strong to intense tornado” probably would rate EF3 on the 0 to 5 scale for intensity.

The Weather Service office in Birmingham issued a statement that it would assess the damage and determine ratings for the tornadoes that touched down.

Debris were seen falling out of the sky in Clanton, AL along I-65 earlier this afternoon. They are likely from the tornado that crossed through Wadsworth area, over 13 miles away. pic.twitter.com/1hSk1oCH10 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 12, 2023

Thursday’s storms erupted as a strong cold front sweeping across the South clashed with warm, humid air surging north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service received nearly three dozen reports of tornadoes concentrated in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky. It also logged nearly 200 reports of damaging winds and hail from Mississippi to the Carolinas and as far north as southern Ohio.

The extreme weather came on the heels of storms last week that produced 13 tornadoes in Central Alabama and more across Georgia and South Carolina.

Tornadoes are not uncommon in the South during the winter months; in Alabama, they’re most common between late fall and late spring. However, in recent years, meteorologists have noticed an uptick in tornado outbreaks during the colder months, which could have ties to human-caused climate change.

The Weather Service has issued 696 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings this year, the most recorded this early in January.

Kelsey Ables, Ben Brasch, Scott Dance and Justine McDaniel contributed to this report, which is developing and will be updated.

