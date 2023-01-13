24 trillion gallons of water have drenched Calif., and storms aren’t over

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since late December, California has seen it all. More than a foot of rain has come down in the lowlands, with eight feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. For the state as a whole, the equivalent of about 24 trillion gallons of water has poured down from the sky — or an average of more than 8.5 inches of rain over every acre.

It’s not just water that has blasted the state. Winds nearing hurricane force have torn from the coast to the Central Valley and into the mountains, downing untold numbers of trees and cutting power to hundreds of thousands. A tornado danced south of Sacramento.

At least 18 people have died in the onslaught of storms, and it’s not over yet.

While a much drier weather pattern is less than a week a way, two more storms are coming ahead of the finish line.

The storminess is mostly the result of a barrage of atmospheric rivers — long, narrow plumes of moisture from the central Pacific — pointed at California like a fire hose.

What’s in store this weekend

Following light to moderate rain on Friday, mainly from Central California northward, a more significant storm system will bring a period of moderate to heavy rain for much of the state on Saturday along a cold front pushing inland from the Pacific. It will drag an atmospheric river inland, in an episode more modest that previous ones.

The rain will last about six hours in most places before tapering off to scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday.

“The frontal passage will be accompanied by brief gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and heavy rain rates,” wrote the National Weather Service office serving the San Francisco Bay area. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast for lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches in the hills. Wind advisories and flood watches are in effect, along with a high surf advisory at the coastline. Large breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet are possible.

Somewhat lesser amounts of rain are expected in Southern California. The Weather Service office in Los Angeles is calling for 0.5 to 1.5 inches in the lowlands and 1.5 to 3 inches in the mountains and hills through Saturday night. The office wrote it does not expect “major impacts” from the rain, but that “there will likely be more nuisance flooding across area roads.”

Very heavy snow is forecast for the Sierra Nevada, which could see several feet of accumulation. A backcountry avalanche watch is in effect over the weekend. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee warns that “large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas,” and discourages travel.

A closing episode early next week and then a pause

The last in the series of major storm systems will dive into California on Monday, with rain redeveloping Sunday night.

It will last a little longer than Saturday’s storm, continuing well into Monday, and will probably focus more in the central part of the state.

It could drop an inch or so in the Bay Area and Central Valley and a little less in Southern California. The central Sierra Nevada will probably pick up at least another couple of feet of snow.

Some showers could linger over parts of California into the middle of next week, especially in the north. But, after that, the pattern will probably become dominated by a zone of high pressure near the West Coast, diverting the jet stream northward and pushing subsequent storminess toward the Pacific Northwest. That should give California a break, perhaps into the end of January.

Impacts by the numbers

Here’s a look at some of the most staggering numbers that represent the storm parade in California since Dec. 20:

14.59 inches: The running rainfall total San Francisco has picked up in barely three weeks’ time. The average total rainfall during that window is 3.37 inches.

8.61 inches: The average amount of rain recorded over the entire state from Dec. 26 to Jan. 11. The Bay Area received an average of 13.34 inches during that time.

5.46 inches: San Francisco’s calendar-day total on Dec. 31, netting second place for the wettest day in the city’s history. Bookkeeping goes back to 1849.

45,000 people: The total number evacuated over the past week. That included 18,000 people in Santa Cruz County and 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County.

500,000 customers: The number that lost power on Sunday after intense wind and rain battered the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley.

3:35 a.m.: The time that the National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a tornado warning for parts of the San Joaquin Valley on Tuesday morning. At one point, both Modesto and Stockton were under simultaneous tornado warnings. It was the first time the Weather Service has issued overnight tornado warnings for that part of California. An EF1 tornado touched down near a small reservoir and Hogan Dam Road in the town of Milton with 90 mph winds.

104 percent: The level California’s snow pack currently stands of its average for April 1, the point in the season when ground cover is usually the greatest. In some places, nearly 10 feet is piled up on the ground at present. The level California’s snow pack currently stands of its average for April 1, the point in the season when ground cover is usually the greatest. In some places, nearly 10 feet is piled up on the ground at present. The state as a whole now has 227 percent of what is normal for mid-January.

35 percent: The reduction in the area of California experiencing drought between Dec. 20 and Jan. 10. Drought affected just 46 percent of the state on Jan. 10 compared to 81 percent three weeks earlier.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

