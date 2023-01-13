D.C.-area forecast: Windy today with rain and clouds departing

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Last showers and clouds aim for (a glitch-free?) departure by midmorning. Colder air filters in on gusty winds throughout the day. Have a warm layer late in the day for sure! Express forecast Today: Becoming sunny, windy. Highs: 45 to 50, but falling later.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Very breezy. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, very breezy. Highs: 38-43.

Sunday: Sunny, still breezy. Highs: Mid-40s. Forecast in detail As the day progresses, we’re going to see declining rain chances and increasing sun but gusty winds and falling temperatures. The sun should stay with us, more or less, through the seasonably chilly holiday weekend. Our next chance of rain may wait until we go back to work on (a mild) Tuesday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Northwest winds may be the main story, with gusts around 30 mph. By day’s end, wind chills dip into the 30s as temperatures fall. Showers and clouds try to clear by midmorning. Highs from 45 to 50 may occur during the first half of the day before steadily dropping as we head toward sunset. Make sure to have warmer clothing for later in the day! Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures continue to fall, bottoming out in the mid-20s to low 30s (downtown). A couple of northwesterly wind gusts may still approach 25 mph. Bundle up for wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s during the gustiest moments. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

Saturday: Pesky northwest winds may continue to gust between 25 and 30 mph. Combining this with high temperatures struggling to reach the upper 30s to low 40s, wind chills may be in the 20s for much of the day. Cloud levels are a question mark, and we could see them move through, on and off. A snow shower or flurry can’t be ruled out but, if there are any, they shouldn’t accumulate. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: North-northwest winds very slowly start to calm overnight, but a couple of gusts near 25 mph are still possible. Most, if not all, of the region bottoms out in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: This may be the sunniest day we’ve seen for a while — and will see for the foreseeable future. It may warrant a higher Daily Digit. A detracting factor, though, is still north-northwesterly winds gusting near 20 mph. High temperatures in the mid-40s may feel no warmer than (wind chills) around 40 degrees — about average for our coldest time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Fingers crossed, breezes may drop to near calm by dawn. With few clouds around, overnight low temperatures have an opportunity to fall into a wider range throughout the region. Upper teens in the typically coldest spots (e.g. protected plateaus and valleys away from large bodies of water) to the upper 20s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

A wind reprieve should continue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday) but we’ll let you know if that changes as we get closer. Ample sunshine is expected with only a few clouds, helping high temperatures notch higher into the upper 40s to low 50s. The time of day when clouds have the highest chance for gathering together is late day. Confidence: Medium

Showers have a chance to develop on Tuesday, especially during the first half of the day. We’ll keep you posted on details such as timing and rain amounts as we get closer. High temperatures start to get into the comfortable 50s — mild for January! Warmest spots could even eye the 60-degree mark, especially if rain chances dwindle a bit. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article