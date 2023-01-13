PM Update: Winds ease a bit tonight but ramp up again tomorrow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While one stray rain shower this afternoon or a stray snow shower Saturday afternoon can’t be ruled out, wind is the main weather maker. We’ll ease from “windy” into “very breezy” territory tonight, but gusts near 30 mph should return on Saturday. Wind chills may feel like freezing (32 degrees) or colder all day!

Through Tonight: Northwesterly wind gusts may stay at or below 20 mph, so that’s a start. Low temperatures will probably remain a bit above average for this time of year, in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Wind chills near dawn should dip into the low to mid-20s, in case you forgot it was January. Skies should be partly to mostly clear.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Seasonably chilly temperatures will be amplified with northwesterly winds gusting near 30 mph at times. When combining wind with high temperatures topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s, wind chills stay at or below freezing (32 degrees) potentially all day. Skies may be a bit sunnier during morning vs. afternoon hours, when we may see a stray, non-accumulating snow shower or a brief period of graupel (snow grain pellets).

Advertisement

See my forecast from this morning that takes you through Tuesday. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter if you haven’t already. Be sure to check out our Instagram, too.

Rain received and wind ahead

The wettest spots received around a half-inch of rain from our recent cold front. Many of us were closer to the quarter-inch or third of an inch category, while drier spots — farther from the Beltway — were probably hoping for a bit more rain than a 10th of an inch.

Overall, precipitation underperformed a bit, and we’ll keep that in mind when examining precipitation totals for the next storm. There was not a single weather model that stood out as the prediction winner in the rainfall accumulation category. Blending the information available from multiple models, though, is part of a human weather forecaster’s fun.

Looking ahead at wind projections through Saturday afternoon, it may not be quite as gusty as we’ve seen in the past 24 hours. Perhaps we’ll see peak wind gusts tomorrow about 5 mph below today’s? It’s a start, if you’re not a fan of wind!

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article