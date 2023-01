The dumping of snow in the Sierra Nevada over the past two weeks has come as a great relief to those who monitor mountain snowpack, a crucial source of water that fills the state’s reservoirs and will determine how long California must endure its relentless drought. While researchers caution that even this abundance of accumulation — which has reached about 15 feet in some parts of the mountains — could still be wiped out by exceptionally hot or dry conditions later in the year, the buildup of snowpack is ahead of schedule and amounts to good news for the state’s battered reservoirs.