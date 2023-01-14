D.C.-area forecast: Chilly today, only slightly warmer tomorrow with a bothersome breeze

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: A fraction less wind, a tad more sun, and relatively on par for January temperatures. But with wind chills in the 20s, we may not feel fully acclimated to these wintry feels. Brr! Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, still somewhat windy. Highs: 37-42.

Tonight: Turning clearer. Very breezy. Lows: 20s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, still breezy. Highs: Mid-40s. Forecast in detail Seasonably chilly for our holiday weekend, which we may not be used to, especially with wind chills mainly in the 20s today. Sunshine dominates on Sunday and the holiday Monday—when winds should also (finally!) die down — as we slowly trend a touch warmer. Our next chance of rain waits until Tuesday, when most of us should get into the 50s.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Wind gusts around 25 mph should be a slight notch lower than Friday. But that’s still plenty breezy enough to add an extra chill as temperatures struggle to reach highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with partly sunny skies. Wind chills could be stuck in the 20s for most (perhaps all) of the day. Just a slight chance of a non-accumulating stray afternoon snow shower or some frozen pellet-grains (graupel). Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Northwest wind gusts ease slightly to around 20 mph. The entire region should bottom out in the 20s. Skies should turn clear after some evening clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

Tomorrow: The first of two sunny days, this one may be the most cloud-free. However, we still face north-northwesterly winds gusting near 20 mph; they just won’t quit. Highs in the mid-40s may not feel much warmer than the upper 30s, thanks to wind chills. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Breezes should finally diminish during the evening and overnight, perhaps somewhat near calm by dawn. Skies look clear, more easily allowing surface heat to escape. This calmer, clearer combo may produce a wide range of low temperatures, with upper teens to low 20s possible well away from the Beltway to the upper 20s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunshine prevails for much of Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday) along with calmer conditions. High temperatures bump higher into the upper 40s to low 50s with light winds. Clouds could be on the increase by late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Light rain showers look possible on Tuesday, but timing is uncertain. Morning into midday hours currently have the best chance, but stay tuned for forecast tweaks as we get closer. Temperatures should continue to trend a bit warmer despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs are probably in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article