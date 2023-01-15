D.C.-area forecast: Sunny but still brisk and breezy today, warmer tomorrow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Still rather cold and breezy, but a little less so than yesterday, and with plenty of bright sunshine. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, diminishing wind. Lows: Mid-20s to near 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer, light winds. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s. Forecast in detail It’s a dry Sunday with sunshine, but a breezy chill remains, even if we’re not quite as cold as yesterday. If we can make it through today, a nice warm-up is in store tomorrow through midweek. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday, although any rain should be on the light side the way it looks now. Another chance of rain could arrive by Thursday.

Today (Sunday): An area of high pressure keeps us sunny and bright today. But that doesn’t do much for temperatures, which start in the 20s to near 30 this morning, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. Not quite as cold as yesterday, but wind chills remain in the 20s and 30s all day due to gusty northwesterly winds near 25 mph. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: We can expect mostly clear skies with diminishing winds. Overnight lows should drop below the freezing mark area-wide, bottoming in the mid-20s to near 30. Bundle up! Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Mostly sunny through much of the day with both warming temperatures and lighter winds. Afternoon highs should register near 50 to the low 50s. It’s looking like a good day weather-wise for any parades or other holiday-related activities. Clouds may begin to increase a bit later in the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies become partly to mostly cloudy as low pressure approaches from the west. The clouds will help bump up temperatures, with overnight lows in the mid-30s. A shower is possible toward morning. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We’re mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered showers possible during the morning into early afternoon. But it looks like there is a lack of moisture with this system, so any rain that does fall should be light. Temperatures continue to climb, with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s. Mild Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wednesday looks like a partly sunny and beautiful day as high pressure builds in. Highs make a run at the upper 50s to near 60. Enjoy! Confidence: Medium

Another system looks to bring rain chances back on Thursday. Be sure to check back for updates.

GiftOutline Gift Article