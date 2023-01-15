PM Update: Lots of sunshine and mild temps for MLK Day

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’ve got one more cold night ahead of us before things trend milder and wetter for the rest of the week. Temperatures should fall below freezing in just about all locations in the greater D.C. area tonight, but will recover nicely into the 50s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day under lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will probably feature the best weather of the week, as daily shower chances increase from Tuesday onward.

Through tonight: Winds will relax and skies will clear out overnight, which means temperatures will cool off rather efficiently. Temps should fall below freezing in all locations, with lows ranging from the mid to upper 20s and just a light wind from the northwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Lots of sunshine from start to finish tomorrow, with mild temperatures to boot. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s with a refreshing northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Clouds will be on the increase overnight and showers may break out in the wee hours of the morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

California mountain snow keeps on coming: The Sierra Nevada is having a bonanza year when it comes to snow. At the University of California Central Sierra Snow Lab, almost 100 inches fell just in the past week, and the site has received 334 inches — almost 28 feet — since Oct. 1.

24 hr ❄️: 21.5" (54.5 cm)

48 hr ❄️: 42.7" (108.5 cm)

7-day ❄️: 90.7" (230.5 cm)



We are now 204% of average precipitation to this point in the water year (Oct 1 - Sept 30) and we have 92% of our average peak seasonal #Snow Water Equivalent (SWE).#CAwx #CAwater #Weather pic.twitter.com/kO6tyoCjuF — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) January 15, 2023

