Since late December, California has seen the equivalent of about 24 trillion gallons of water dumped from the sky, closing off roads, triggering landslides, knocking out power and killing at least 19 people, according to officials.

“The challenges may present themselves over the course of the next few days rather acutely — particularly because everything’s saturated, particularly because the grounds are overwhelmed,” Newsom said Saturday afternoon. “What may appear less significant in terms of the rainfall may actually be more significant on the ground in terms of the impacts on the ground and the flooding and the debris flow.”