D.C.-area forecast: A mid-January week that’s more like March

Today (Monday): The day gets off to a cold start with freezing morning temperatures. But we’re well into the 40s midday before highs reach the upper 40s to low to mid-50s during the afternoon. Sunny skies prevail for a good part of the day but some high clouds may increase late while winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds lower and thicken and some spotty rain showers are possible toward dawn. Lows are in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A weak warm front lifts through the area during the morning with a few showers possible (40 percent chance). While mostly cloudy skies are the rule, the sky may brighten some in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s, or maybe a little warmer if we manage some sun. Light winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies partially clear with temperatures above normal overnight. Lows are within a few degrees of 40. A little fog can’t be ruled out toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday may be the week’s nicest day with partly sunny skies and highs making a run toward 60. Clouds increase at night with showers likely late as lows slip into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Showers are a good bet on Thursday, especially during the morning. It’s still rather mild, with highs well into the 50s. We should gradually dry out at night, with lows 35 to 40 as it turns breezy and a little colder. Confidence: Medium
We’re in between weather systems Friday and Saturday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs both days are pretty close to 50, but gusty breezes on Friday make it feel a little cooler. Friday night is mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s in our colder areas to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium
Increasing clouds Saturday night into Sunday, with some rain showers possible by Sunday afternoon. We begin Sunday with lows in the 30s with afternoon highs from 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium