D.C.-area forecast: Mild and mostly nice today, shower chances return tomorrow

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Be patient with lingering morning cloud cover, and hopefully afternoon 50s with partial sun will validate this relatively high score for a January day. Express forecast Today: Becoming partly sunny and mild. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tonight: A few overnight showers possible. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with occasional showers likely. Highs: Mid-50s. Forecast in detail After morning clouds, this afternoon looks to be the nicest day out of the next several, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Shower chances return tomorrow before Friday brings a gusty breeze, but we remain relatively mild with highs near or above 50. The weekend trends a little cooler — highs in the upper 40s to near 50 — with rain chances on the rise again by Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): After lingering early- to midmorning cloud cover, partly sunny skies and a mild breeze from the west have temperatures warming up nicely today. From the upper 30s to low 40s early this morning, we should get to the mid- to upper 50s for afternoon highs. Winds are just a bit breezy at times during the middle of the day, topping out around 10-15 mph from the west with an occasionally higher gust. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Increasing clouds this evening, then cloudy overnight with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Occasional showers are likely as a low-pressure system moves through. Temperatures remain rather mild despite overcast skies, topping out in the mid-50s during the afternoon with light winds. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers should exit during the evening. Skies could partially clear as overnight lows drop back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday feels a bit cooler with a gusty breeze. But relatively speaking it’s still mild for January, with partial sunshine and highs near 50. Colder Friday night with a lingering breeze and lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday trends a touch cooler but otherwise nothing to worry about weather-wise. Could be a bit breezy still, but less so than Friday. And with high pressure providing partly to mostly sunny skies, we should see afternoon highs reach the upper 40s to near 50. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday should see skies turn mostly cloudy with highs again in the upper 40s to near 50 and an increasing chance of rain. As of now, models suggest the rain could hold off for the morning before moving in during the afternoon and evening. But timing could change as we get closer. Confidence: Low

