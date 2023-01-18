PM Update: Clouds to thicken tonight ahead of Thursday showers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Once morning clouds and fog gave way, temperatures ended up on the warm side of the forecast today, with highs mainly in the upper 50s to around 60. It was Washington’s sixth day of the month with readings of at least 60 degrees, which is the most since 2018, when there were eight such days in all of January. Today’s sunny break in the rain is short-lived as more rain is heading this way for Thursday.

Through Tonight: Clouds will increase this evening and into the night, leaving us mainly cloudy after midnight. Low temperatures will probably fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s. A couple of showers are possible by dawn. Winds coming out of the north should turn to the southeast.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers are possible in the morning, but the most widespread activity is more likely in the afternoon to early evening. High temperatures should hit within a few degrees of 50 during the day, although readings may continue to rise a bit after dark. Most spots will likely see about 0.10 to 0.25 inches of rain. Southerly winds will blow around 5 to 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

D.C.'s coldest days (but not this year): The city begins its coldest five days of the year today, at least per daily averages of 37 degrees each day. Today it’s off a combo of 44.4 degrees for an average high and 29.7 degrees for an average low. On Saturday, when the streak should end, our high temperature will have risen to 44.6 degrees on average, with a low of 29.5 degrees on average. Average low temperatures rise to 29.6 degrees on January 27.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article