PM Update: A few showers this evening, then windy through Friday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Every day but one this January has featured above-average temperatures. That’ll help a day like today feel extra raw, when in fact temperatures aren’t too far from normal. Readings stayed in the mid- and upper 40s thanks to abundant clouds and occasional raindrops. Only a few one-hundredths of an inch of rain have fallen in many spots, if any at all. We could see a few more inconsequential showers pass during the evening.

Through Tonight: Some showers will linger into evening, but they end before midnight. Skies will trend clearer throughout, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. If you’re out late, you’ll notice winds kick up from the west.

Tomorrow (Friday): Back to sunshine to end the workweek. We could see some clouds during midday “heating,” and perhaps even a quick shower, especially to the northwest. With a pesky wind from the west gusting around 40 mph, you can plan on highs near 50 feeling more like 30s and 40s most of the day.

Where’s winter? Through Wednesday, the District was running 8.8 degrees above average in January. This is a problem when it comes to snow, as detailed earlier in the month.

Washington is now entering the top 10 latest first accumulating snowfalls on record. If we manage to make it through the month with no accumulating snow, which seems possible, we’ll move into the top five for latest first accumulation. The latest on record is Feb. 23, in 1973.

