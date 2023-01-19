D.C.-area forecast: Showers today, clearing and blustery Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today (Thursday): Showers arrive early and stay late but are spotty and intermittent. In most places, they only amount to a quarter-inch or less. Winds are light from the southeast. Highs are in the upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers should gradually taper off in the evening with light winds shifting to the west. Overnight lows drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine returns in abundance. Unfortunately winds build as Thursday’s storm moves away from the area with gusts up to 30 mph from the west. Highs are in the low 50s, but don’t feel that mild. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The west winds remain strong through much of the night under starry skies. Lows are mainly in the low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunshine is in abundance on Saturday and highs in the low-to-mid 40s are appropriate for the date. Those with a western horizon view are treated to Venus and Saturn in the deepening dusk. Overnight lows fall to the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

The sun may be glimpsed early Sunday morning but clouds quickly fill in. Showers are not likely to start up until the afternoon, so there is still time for outdoor activities in the first half of the day. Rains overnight are likely to be significant with an inch possible in much of the area. Highs are mainly in the mid-40s while lows drift to the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine returns on Monday but gusty winds detract. Highs should be in the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

