PM Update: Sunshine rules Saturday, but rain is likely by Sunday

Winds gusting as high as 44 mph at Dulles helped readings around 50 and into the low 50s feel chillier than that. Then again, these highs are still about 5 to 7 degrees above normal for the date. That winds are blowing from the northwest tells part of the tale of the weekend. Cooler air is moving in, as it should be at this time of year. With time, our odds of rain rise. Maybe a little wintry mix Sunday?

Through Tonight: It will be a seasonably cool evening, with lows ranging from near 30 to around freezing in most spots and perhaps somewhat milder air in the city. Winds will be diminishing, but they’ll remain gusty through at least midnight.

Tomorrow (Saturday): A mix of sun and clouds seems likely, but it will probably lean toward sun. Temperatures should rise to the mid- and upper 40s for highs. It will be a breezy day, especially early, with gusts around 30 to 35 mph, diminishing after noon.

Sunday: Clouds will be thickening as the sun rises and precipitation works our way from the south. It may start as snow or a rain/snow mix, especially to the north and if it arrives early. Any minor accumulation risk should stay in northern Maryland, and mainly if the precipitation arrives quickly.

Otherwise, we’ll be transitioning to a cold rain in the afternoon and evening. The low to mid-40s should do it for highs as precipitation caps how much temperatures can move upward.

