D.C.-area forecast: Windy with some sun today, and calmer tomorrow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: 🌬️Strong wind, plus off-and-on sunshine, make dressing appropriately a challenge. Upper 40s to low 50s are above average, but wind chills are about 10 degrees lower, at best. Express forecast Today: Windy, partly sunny. Brief shower? Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Less wind. Lows: Near 30 to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, still breezy. Brief shower? Highs: 43-48.

Sunday: Rain by afternoon. Highs: Low to mid-40s. Forecast in detail West-northwest winds crank up today, so break out those layers. We’ll need them through tomorrow with cool temperatures and slow-to-calm wind. Sunday afternoon and night could bring a decent dose of rainfall our way, then we clear out as we start the workweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): West-northwesterly winds may gust to near 40 mph during the midday and afternoon hours. Patchy fog may take a while to burn off in a few locations, but overall, morning may have the brightest skies, with some clouds popping up occasionally by midday into the afternoon. A brief, light shower can’t be ruled out, especially northwest of the city. Subtract about 10 degrees for wind chills staying well below high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: West-northwest winds are slow to diminish. Evening gusts around 30 mph may still be near 20 mph by dawn — when temperatures bottom out near 30 to mid-30s downtown. Skies are partly to mostly clear, so we should be able to see a few stars. Confidence: High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Saturday: It may feel about the same as Friday despite a different wind-temperature combination. Northwesterly winds may merely gust to around 20 mph, temperatures may struggle to reach the low to mid-40s. However, wind chills may again feel like upper 30s to low 40s. Sunshine levels are a bit of a question mark, and we can’t rule out a brief rain or graupel shower when skies are cloudiest midday into midafternoon. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy and breezes may calm completely. This could set up the region for a wide range of low temperatures, even some big differences over short distances. Coldest spots could see mid-20s. Downtown may stay as warm as mid-30s. In the sky at dusk, look west to see Venus and Saturn. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Any early peeks of filtered sunshine don’t last long. Clouds build, and rain is likely during the afternoon. A few stray showers could pepper the mid- to late-morning hours, so keep an eye on radar if you have outdoor plans. High temperatures stay in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Light and moderate rains peak in intensity overnight. We should pick up at least another half-inch of rain, if not an inch in the wettest spots. Temperatures appear likely to hover in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees all night. No freezing or ice issues are expected. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Gustiness returns Monday, but sunshine should return by afternoon, after any morning showers and light rain depart. We’ll let you know if anything changes on timing and wind-rain intensity as we get closer. High temperatures are aiming for the 40s. If clouds hang tough, low 40s may be the best we do. Sunnier than what’s expected could get us to 50. Confidence: Medium

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, perhaps with less wind. High temperatures may aim for noticeably above-average levels again, in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article