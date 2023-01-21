Before and after: See the impact of California storms from space

After at least nine atmospheric rivers in a little more than three weeks dumped more than 30 trillion gallons of water on California, the state’s landscape of deep valleys, tall mountains and rugged coastlines has been visibly altered. Those changes, which extend well out into the Pacific Ocean, can be vividly seen from space now that the storm clouds have cleared.
Satellite imagery from before and after the atmospheric rivers, which are narrow bands of extreme moisture that produce heavy rain and snow, tell the story of a state that has seen devastating flood damage, rising reservoirs, and billions of gallons of water lost to the ocean after a three-year drought.
Destroyed piers and debris everywhere
Strong winds and waves battered the California coastline, toppling trees and scattering debris. At Seacliff State Beach in Santa Cruz County, the waves washed a piece of an iconic pier into the ocean. In nearby Capitola, the wharf could be closed for a year after massive waves up to 35 feet took a chunk out of a pier and left widespread debris.
The flooding washed out roadways and submerged vehicles across the state. One area particularly hard hit by flooding was Elk Grove and the nearby town of Wilton in Sacramento County where evacuation orders were issued. Water rescue teams were mobilized statewide while in rural areas the flooding wiped out crops including wheat and vegetables.
Sierra Nevada slammed with shocking amounts of snow
Satellite images show the dramatic development of deep snowpack across the Sierra Nevada since early November. Snow totals for the season to date have now reached more than 300 inches for many locations with snowpack averaging about 250 percent of normal for the date.
Snow depth
Modeled data as of Jan. 18
0 in.
100
200 in.
(8 ft.)
(16 ft.)
Mt. Baker
Mt.
Olympus
Seattle
WASHINGTON
Mt. Rainier
Mt. Adams
Portland
Mt. Hood
IDAHO
Three Sisters
OREGON
Boise
Mt. Shasta
NEVADA
CALIF.
San
Francisco
Mt. Whitney
Pacific
Ocean
Los Angeles
100 MILES
The current snow depth of 100 to 200 inches would melt down to around 30 to 50 inches of precious water needed to further dent California’s three-year drought. The question is how much of this snowpack will survive through the end of the wet season on April 1 and then supply water for the dry season thereafter.
A dramatic reversal for drought-stricken reservoirs
While some California reservoirs remain only about half full, water levels have risen dramatically in the past two weeks, with many running near or above their historical average. Precipitation and temperature trends over the next few months will determine if reservoirs can maintain or build on current levels by the end of the water season.
The Twitchell Reservoir, about 10 miles northeast of Santa Maria, went from less than 1 percent of capacity on Jan. 7 to 33 percent of capacity as of Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District. At Shasta Lake, about eight miles north of Redding, the water level is up from 30 percent in October to 54 percent after the recent storms.
The original head tower from the construction of Shasta Dam in the 1940s is visible when the reservoir water level is low. This is typically a sign of another dry year. Check out the current view, fully submerged! See ya later, 🐊! pic.twitter.com/YrK5jN3VX3
— Bureau of Reclamation - California-Great Basin (@ReclamationCGB) January 19, 2023
The water lost to the ocean represents a real problem for California — a state that suffers from drought much more often than it does floods — which is how to save up more water for the inevitably drier times ahead. Efforts to capture more rainfall, including new storm water management technology, could help, but such projects are years in the making.
Drought is down, but not necessarily out
A series of back-to-back atmospheric rivers has drenched much of California since late December 2022, with more on the way. 🌧️
Soil moisture estimates based on NASA satellite imagery depict a dramatic swing across California from drier than normal in late December to near-record wetness after the storms, as previously parched pastures and forests have been replaced by saturated soils and flooded farmland.
In October, the federal drought monitor classified 41 percent of California in its top two tiers of drought: extreme and exceptional. That number is now zero. However, more than 90 percent of the state is still classified under milder drought levels.
Editing by Jason Samenow and Julie Vitkovskaya. Video editing by John Farrell. Copy editing by Brian French.