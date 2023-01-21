D.C.-area forecast: Today’s sunshine gives way to raindrops Sunday

Today (Saturday): It’s a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll probably see the most sun early, with some clouds forming in the relative warmth of the midday. Winds are out of the North around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts, and diminishing in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies may trend clearer for a time in the evening, but more are inbound ahead of a storm, so they rule by late night. With the clouds acting as a blanket, temperatures don’t get much below a near 30 to mid-30s zone. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend:
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are thickening in the morning. A chance of rain and snow may develop before noon. If any flakes do fall, they don’t amount to anything locally, as precipitation trends to all rain for the majority of the event. The chance of light accumulation should remain over higher elevations in northern Maryland or northward. Temperatures make the low and mid-40s for highs. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Steadier rain odds dwindle back to showers into the night. Low temperatures range across the 30s as skies try to break a bit by the predawn. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
A sprinkle or a snowflake may pass by Monday morning. More conversational stuff, if so. As skies turn clearer during the day, a breeze from the northwest doesn’t hold temperatures back much. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium
Mainly sunny conditions seem a good bet Tuesday. There may be some cloud increase late as high temperatures settle into near 50 zone. Confidence: Medium