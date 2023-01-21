D.C.-area forecast: Today’s sunshine gives way to raindrops Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Pretty standard for the time of year. Less windy than Friday. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 29-34.

Tomorrow: A little mix? Turning wet. Highs: Low to mid-40s. Forecast in detail It’s feeling more like January this weekend than it has most of the month. That’s not necessarily saying much, but we could see a few snowflakes in the air tomorrow. If so, they are of the conversational variety. Rain is the main deal with this next event. Before that, a passable first half the weekend today.

Today (Saturday): It’s a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll probably see the most sun early, with some clouds forming in the relative warmth of the midday. Winds are out of the North around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts, and diminishing in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies may trend clearer for a time in the evening, but more are inbound ahead of a storm, so they rule by late night. With the clouds acting as a blanket, temperatures don’t get much below a near 30 to mid-30s zone. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend:

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are thickening in the morning. A chance of rain and snow may develop before noon. If any flakes do fall, they don’t amount to anything locally, as precipitation trends to all rain for the majority of the event. The chance of light accumulation should remain over higher elevations in northern Maryland or northward. Temperatures make the low and mid-40s for highs. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Steadier rain odds dwindle back to showers into the night. Low temperatures range across the 30s as skies try to break a bit by the predawn. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A sprinkle or a snowflake may pass by Monday morning. More conversational stuff, if so. As skies turn clearer during the day, a breeze from the northwest doesn’t hold temperatures back much. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Mainly sunny conditions seem a good bet Tuesday. There may be some cloud increase late as high temperatures settle into near 50 zone. Confidence: Medium

